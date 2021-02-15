Simply Business launches proposition to provide health insurance for the self-employed, businesses and their families

Simply Business integrate Equipsme as their new health insurance provider after successful pilot

The partnership means small business owners can purchase health insurance plans online in minutes via Simply Business, alongside or separate to their core business insurance cover

Simply Business have today launched its proposition to allow customers to directly purchase health insurance plans online from Simply Business for the first time. Today’s announcement integrates an award-winning product from insurtech Equipsme into Simply Business’ leading quote-and-buy digital platform which is already familiar to over 800,000 customers.

Customers will now be able to make direct purchases online via Simply Business, alongside or separate to business insurance, and enables SMEs to access quick health care to protect their businesses and families.

Simply Business, one of the largest business insurance brokers in the UK, initially partnered with Equipsme in June 2020 to assess the appetite of its customer base for affordable health insurance – directing customers to buy from Equipsme.

The Equipsme health insurance plans, backed by AXA Health and developed specifically for small businesses, are designed to ensure value and simplicity for self-employed business owners and companies with employees. Customers can quote and buy easily online and will have an online claims portal to access all their benefits. Existing customers and new customers can now purchase a health insurance plan for their business online in minutes through Simply Business, alongside or separate to their business insurance.

The first phase will see the launch of the Equipsme health insurance plan for self-employed customers without employees, with employing businesses able to purchase online from the second half of 2021.

Equipsme health insurance plans for the self-employed start at just £27 per month, aged 16-59. All plans include cover for diagnostics, 24/7 virtual GP consultations, physiotherapy support and access to professional counsellors through a Stress Support benefit. Cover for private treatment can also be added. There are no medical questions on application, with a simple exclusion of pre-existing conditions in the last three years. Customers can also add their partners and dependent children.

Alan Thomas, CEO at Simply Business said: “COVID-19 is continuing to have a huge impact on all of us, and that’s especially true for small businesses. That’s why we’re delighted to partner with Equipsme to offer health services and insurance benefits to an audience who are so important to the UK’s economic recovery.

“Small businesses are about so much more than premises and operations – they’re about people. People with families, livelihoods and big dreams to protect. So now more than ever it’s important to take care of the people who power small businesses.

“At Simply Business we’re passionate about supporting small business owners and it feels like the right time to explore ways to extend this support to their healthcare.

“We pride ourselves on offering simplicity, choice and value to an audience who are adjusting to a new way of working and living. We’re delighted to announce the new health insurance plan with our partner Equipsme, who’ve helped us create a product experience which meets the needs of our customers.

“The new plan will allow our existing customers and new customers to be able to easily purchase their health plan online in minutes through our platform, alongside or separate to their business insurance needs.”

Equipsme Founder, Matthew Reed, comments: “Now more than ever self-employed people and small businesses want to invest in looking after their own health, their family’s health, and realise how closely connected the two are.

“We’re incredibly proud of the product that we’ve developed to help surround business owners, their families and teams with the health and wellbeing professionals they need to get well sooner and stay well. It’s been clear from our conversations with customers and our work with Simply Business so far that fast access to health care professionals is a priority that’s here to stay.

“We’re delighted to be deepening our relationship with Simply Business through extensive system integration look forward to delivering the excellent service their customers have come to know and expect from their general insurance products.”

