Simply Business partners with Equipsme to launch health insurance for SMEs

New partnership opens up health insurance for UK SMEs and their employees, to support this crucial audience with COVID-19 and beyond

Health plans will be offered free to businesses with 2-20 employees until 1st August, while SMEs are getting back up and running

Plans start at just £7 per person per month and all plans include video and phone GP consultations including during evenings and weekends, at-home physiotherapy support, and access to professional counsellors

Simply Business has teamed up with Equipsme in a move that will make flexible and affordable health insurance available to hundreds of thousands of small businesses, their teams and their families.

Simply Business, one of the largest business insurance brokers in the UK, has partnered with Equipsme, a provider of business health insurance, to launch its first health insurance proposition, available from just £7 or free to businesses with 2-20 employees until 1st August.

All plans include video and phone GP consultations including during evenings and weekends, as well as professional physiotherapy advice which can easily be completed at home. Customers can access professional counsellors with support for stress and anxiety.

The health plans will be free to businesses with 2-20 employees until 1st August, after the predicted peak of the coronavirus and as SMEs are getting back up and running. By making the plans available for free, it will enable smaller firms to offer their teams fast access to professional healthcare while having to work from home and without it affecting their cash flow.

Equipsme plans start at just £7 per person per month, and employees are able to upgrade their own levels of cover. Policies cost the same for everyone aged 16-69 and there are no lengthy or intrusive medical questionnaires to answer, meaning businesses can get a quote in seconds and then get back to business.

Alan Thomas, CEO at Simply Business said: “COVID-19 has had a huge impact on all of us, and that’s especially true for small businesses. That’s why we’re delighted to offer something to help alleviate at least one of their worries. “Small businesses are about so much more than premises and operations – they’re about people. People with families, livelihoods and big dreams to protect. So now more than ever it’s important to take care of the people who power small businesses.

“At Simply Business we’re passionate about supporting small business owners and it feels like the right time to explore ways to extend this support to their healthcare.

“We pride ourselves on offering simplicity, choice and value to an audience who are adjusting to a new way of working and living. We’re delighted to partner with Equipsme, who’ve helped us create a product experience which meets the needs of our customers.”

Equipsme Founder, Matthew Reed, comments: “We’re delighted to be the chosen healthcare partner for Simply Business. It’s our goal to make healthcare cover work not just for big corporates and senior executives but small companies and every member of the team.”

