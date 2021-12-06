Claus for concern: 26% in Christmas tree sellers for first time in four years

Claus for concern: 26% in Christmas tree sellers for first time in four years

Here’s another Claus for concern – Britain has been hit by a Christmas tree seller shortage.

With less than a month to go until Christmas, small business insurance provider Simply Business is reporting a 26% drop in Christmas tree sellers this year compared to last year.

It’s the first reported drop in Christmas tree sellers for the past four years. Between 2017 and 2020, the number of Christmas tree sellers grew 136%, but this year there are a quarter less sellers in operation.

It comes as a separate study by Simply Business reveals one in five (16%) small business owners say their business won’t survive through 2022 unless they have a successful festive trading period this year. The festive season is a lifeline for many small businesses, with more than a third (36%) making over a fifth (20%) of their annual revenue in this crucial window.

But worryingly, despite the importance placed on this period, one in four (27%) small business owners say they’re ‘not confident’ about their business’s chances this December.

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business, commented: “For the first time in four years, our data has revealed a drop in the number of Christmas tree sellers in the UK. Like many small business owners, Christmas tree sellers have felt the impact of the pandemic, along with rising costs and supply chain challenges – forcing many to shut up shop.

“It comes amid reports of a nationwide shortage of Santas, and risks compounding the potential for a blue Christmas.

“While we’ve seen countless examples of innovation, resilience and resourcefulness in the self-employed community, one in five small businesses expect to permanently close in 2022, unless they have a bumper festive period.

“It’s vital we support small businesses this Christmas – and if anything, the pandemic has served as another reminder that we should be supporting them all year round. They’re the lifeblood of our local communities and collectively contribute trillions of pounds a year in turnover. They are, quite simply, the backbone of the economy.”

Read the full SME Christmas report from Simply Business here: http://www.simplybusiness.co.uk/christmas-everyday/

-Ends-

Notes to editors:

Data taken from 108 insurance policies for Christmas tree sellers from 2017-2021

Data extracted November 2021.

Methodology from survey:

Data: Survey of 587 small business owners from across the UK, conducted November 2021

How did we calculate the £126.6 billion figure? March 2021: 94% of SMEs surveyed say Covid-19 will affect them financially

We asked small businesses how much they estimate the coronavirus pandemic will cost them in total, including lost earnings, jobs and revenue. The weighted average of this cost is £22,461

94% of the total no. of SMEs in the UK (6 million), multiplied by average projected total cost (£22,461) = £126,680,040,000.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

0207 693 6999

About Simply Business

Simply Business is one of the UK’s biggest business insurance providers, specialising in public liability insurance for SMEs and insuring over 900,000 small businesses and landlords across Britain.

Launched in 2005, Simply Business provides an online brokerage service, delivering policies tailored to individual business requirements. Using the power of tech and data to create the best possible customer experiences, Simply Business employs over 800 people across offices in London, Northampton, and Boston in the US.

Owing to its internal underwriting capability, Simply Business can cover over 1,000 trade types – ranging from plumbers to accountants to dog walkers. An accredited B Corp for their positive social impact, Simply Business has also been voted the Sunday Times Best Company To Work For twice in a row.