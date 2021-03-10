Simply Business announces three year partnership with mental health charity Mind

New partnership with Mind comes as the coronavirus pandemic has a huge impact on the nation’s mental health

Three year partnership will see Simply Business build on existing commitment to support better mental health for all, including supporting staff with their mental health, and fundraising to support Mind to continue delivering their important services

In four years supporting previous partner Whizz-Kidz, Simply Business staff racked up over 500 hours of volunteering, raising over £340,000 to help fund vital mobility equipment and broader support

Simply Business, one of the UK’s largest providers of small business insurance, has announced a three year charity partnership with mental health charity, Mind.

Funds raised from the partnership will enable Mind to continue to provide its information and support services for everyone experiencing a mental health problem. This includes the Mind Infoline – a confidential help and support line – and Side by Side, the charity’s online peer support community which provides a safe space for adults to talk about their mental health problems and connect with others.

Demand for Mind’s mental health services has been unprecedented during the pandemic, with 1.7million views of the charity’s online information on coronavirus and mental health. Mind Infoline saw up to 500 enquiries a day in October, twice the number it would usually see at that time of year. Call length has also increased, with callers getting in touch with more complex enquiries, or wanting support with a range of things that might be contributing to their worsening mental health.

For the last four years Simply Business has partnered with Whizz-Kidz, a charity for disabled children, racking up over 500 volunteering hours and raising over £340,000. The new charity was chosen by Simply Business employees and to mark the partnership, a £10,000 donation will be made – split between former partner Whizz-Kidz, and new partner Mind.

Since June 2017, Simply Business has also sponsored The England Amputee Football Association – a charity who act independently, and without FA funding, to provide footballing opportunities for limbless and limb-affected people of all ages.

As well as raising money for Mind, the partnership enables Simply Business to make mental health support more accessible to all colleagues across the company. In the face of the growing mental health emergency and the urgent need to tackle disparities within mental health, Simply Business’ commitment to support better mental health at this time has never been stronger.

The new partnership with Mind comes as Simply Business also continues efforts to support SMEs during Covid-19 – with self-employed workers hit hard during the course of the pandemic and the related economic shutdowns.

The impact of Covid-19 on the backbone of our economy can’t be underplayed. The latest ONS figures from November show that 41.5% of SMEs have temporarily closed or paused trading – including almost one in five (17%) micro businesses. And with 14% of all businesses feeling they have “low or no confidence” of survival, the risk to the mental health of the self-employed is significant.

Alan Thomas, UK CEO at Simply Business, comments: “It’s clear the effects of the pandemic on mental health are being felt across all parts of society. It’s never felt more important to both recognise the importance of mental health, and support those who need it. This is especially true for the self-employed community who have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, and are of such importance to the UK economy.

“At Simply Business, we’re passionate about supporting the wellbeing of our people and customers, and are delighted to announce our new charity partnership with Mind, one of the leading mental health charities.

“Insuring over 7500,000 small businesses and landlords gives us a unique view of the hopes and fears of the self-employed as we begin 2021. Our new partnership with Mind demonstrates our ongoing commitment to support the mental health of UK SMEs and make these support services more accessible to greater numbers of small business owners and self-employed workers as they seek to navigate these challenging times.

“Looking back, we’re incredibly proud of how we’ve been able to support our previous charity partner, Whizz-Kidz, with their brilliant work over the past four years, so it feels right to round off the relationship with a final donation to the charity.”

Emma Ihsan, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Mind, says: “We are really excited to begin a three year partnership with Simply Business, and are grateful for their support in ensuring that no one has to face a mental health problem alone.

“The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s mental health, especially for those of us with existing mental health problems, has been devastating, and the effects will be long lasting. We know from our coronavirus survey during the first lockdown that over half of adults and two-thirds of young people said their mental health has worsened since the outbreak of the pandemic. We also found that more than one in five adults with no previous experience of poor mental health now say their mental health is poor or very poor.

“The money raised by Simply Business will help us to keep our vital services running, including Mind Infoline, legal line, and our online peer support community Side by Side, so that we can be there for as many people who need us as possible.”

About Mind:

We’re Mind, the mental health charity. We provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. We campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding. We won’t give up until everyone experiencing a mental health problem gets both support and respect. mind.org.uk

Mind has a confidential information and support line, Mind Infoline, available on 0300 123 3393 (lines open 9am – 6pm, Monday – Friday)

For information and support on staying mentally healthy at this time, visit www.mind.org.uk/coronavirus

Our online mental health community Side by Side is a safe space where anyone aged 18 and over with experience of a mental health problem can share their story, connect with others, access Mind’s wider information and resources, and give support in return. Find out more at www.sidebyside.mind.org.uk

Mind’s income has been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus, largely due to the temporary closure of our charity shops across England and Wales, and the cancellation or postponement of major fundraising events. To help us continue our vital work, donate to our emergency appeal: www.mind.org.uk/donate

Mind offers free resources for employers to help improve mental wellbeing. For more information, visit mind.org.uk/work

About Simply Business

Simply Business is one of the UK’s biggest business insurance providers, specialising in public liability insurance for SMEs and insuring over 900,000 small businesses and landlords across Britain.

Launched in 2005, Simply Business provides an online brokerage service, delivering policies tailored to individual business requirements. Using the power of tech and data to create the best possible customer experiences, Simply Business employs over 800 people across offices in London, Northampton, and Boston in the US.

Owing to its internal underwriting capability, Simply Business can cover over 1,000 trade types – ranging from plumbers to accountants to dog walkers. An accredited B Corp for their positive social impact, Simply Business has also been voted the Sunday Times Best Company To Work For twice in a row.