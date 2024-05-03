Protecting your business or property in bad weather
Tips and resources for preparation and claims
Top tips on preparing for winter weather (and what to do when it hits)
Snow, heavy rain, and strong winds can cause problems for your business or damage to your premises or rental property. It’s important that you have the right cover in place and know how to make a claim if the worst should happen.
From how to make a claim to tips for winter weather provision, here’s everything you need to know.
How to prepare your business for bad weather
Whether you run your business from an office, a storefront, or your own home, there are measures you can take to prepare for severe weather this winter.
How to prepare your property for bad weather
From checking your roof, guttering and chimneys in advance, to providing tenants with sandbags, there are measures you can take to limit storm damage.
Have you considered these covers?
How can landlords check for and avoid frozen pipes?
Minimise the risk of flooding by taking steps to prevent frozen pipes in your rental property, and read our tips for fixing them.
Read more about how to spot and fix a frozen pipe.
How to write a business continuity plan
How will you keep your business going in the event of disruption? Use this guide to document potential risks and plan how you’d adapt and respond to them.
Read our step-by-step guide to writing a business continuity plan.
How to do a health and safety risk assessment for your business
Keep your workplace and workers safe by making sure you have a comprehensive risk assessment in place, and don’t forget to keep it up to date.
Check out our simple guide to writing a risk assessment for your small business