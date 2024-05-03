Protecting your business or property in bad weather Tips and resources for preparation and claims

Top tips on preparing for winter weather (and what to do when it hits)

Snow, heavy rain, and strong winds can cause problems for your business or damage to your premises or rental property. It’s important that you have the right cover in place and know how to make a claim if the worst should happen.

From how to make a claim to tips for winter weather provision, here’s everything you need to know.

How to prepare your business for bad weather Whether you run your business from an office, a storefront, or your own home, there are measures you can take to prepare for severe weather this winter. Read tips for preparing your business for bad weather How to prepare your property for bad weather From checking your roof, guttering and chimneys in advance, to providing tenants with sandbags, there are measures you can take to limit storm damage. Read our tips for preparing your property for bad weather.

How can landlords check for and avoid frozen pipes? Minimise the risk of flooding by taking steps to prevent frozen pipes in your rental property, and read our tips for fixing them. Read more about how to spot and fix a frozen pipe. How to write a business continuity plan How will you keep your business going in the event of disruption? Use this guide to document potential risks and plan how you’d adapt and respond to them. Read our step-by-step guide to writing a business continuity plan.