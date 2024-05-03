Specialist business insurance

As a small business, you face unique challenges and risks. This calls for specialist, flexible insurance, tailored to your needs – at Simply Business, that’s exactly what we provide.

We’re an award-winning broker with over 900,000 customers. And now, we’re providing small business insurance for Travelers customers in the UK. Just answer a few simple questions, pick your covers and we’ll show you quotes from a range of insurers in minutes.

What covers do you need?

There are core covers that every business should consider. The key one is public liability insurance, which can cover you if a member of the public suffers a loss, injury or damage because of your business. We offer different levels of cover, so when getting a quote think about what kind of claim could potentially be brought against you.

If you employee anyone, even temporary or casual workers, employers’ liability insurance is likely to be a legal requirement. If someone becomes injured or seriously ill as a result of working for you, this can cover a claim.

We have more options for different risks. One of these is professional indemnity insurance, which protects your business if a client suffers a financial loss because of your work. Mistakes can happen, so consider all the risks your business faces – and we’ll tailor your policy to suit.

Other covers

Rated 4.7/5 by customers

Our score is based on the reviews we’ve collected on Feefo, the independent customer research specialist.

“It is a very good and easy to use service. I’ve been a customer for several years and the renewal system is very straight forward. I’ve always found the quotes competitive too. I’d definitely recommend Simply Business.”

– R Matthews, Handyman
