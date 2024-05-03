Get a £25 Gift Card when you take out business insurance. Start your quote

Compare quotes from leading brands

Trusted by 900,000 customers Insuring businesses and landlords for over a decade Satisfaction score of 9/10 For public liability insurance Award-winning claims team With a UK-based team available 24/7

£25 is yours when you purchase your tailored policy*

It’s always welcome to be rewarded for your hard work, so we’ve teamed up with On The Tools to give you a £25 Gift Card when you buy your business insurance through us.

We understand you want to make sure you’re covered for the unique risks and priorities that tradespeople face. That’s where we come in – we’ve helped thousands of businesses from all sorts of trades get the insurance they need, fast.

And, as we’ve worked with so many tradespeople, we understand that running your own business can be tough. We wanted to give something back, so reward yourself with a Gift Card from your choice of retailer when you buy your insurance. We have Gift Cards from Amazon, John Lewis, M&S, ASOS, and B&Q available.

*Read the terms and conditions of our £25 Gift Card offer here.

Tradesperson insurance, tailored to you

We offer flexible and tailored insurance for most types of tradespeople. So whether you’re a builder, a plumber or an electrician, you can build a policy from a set of cover options designed for the unique risks you face.

What’s more, it’s quick and easy for you to compare quotes from multiple insurers in one place – choose your trade, answer a few simple questions and purchase your policy in minutes.

Get on your way and start your quote today.

It’s great to have the peace of mind you could get your business back on its feet quickly if your tools were lost, stolen or damaged.

At Simply Business, that’s what we provide. Tools insurance can cover your hand tools, power tools and equipment, and you can get it when you buy public liability insurance with us.

The level of cover you need depends on your business and what sort of tools you use, but the good news is you can insure up to £10,000 worth of your stuff.

The core covers

Tools insurance is available when you buy public liability insurance, which is a core cover for many businesses. It can cover you if someone suffers a loss, injury, or damage to their property because of your business. Claims can be costly, and Simply Business offers between £1 million and £5 million in cover, depending on your needs.

Another important cover is employers’ liability insurance, which is a legal requirement if you employ anyone, even casual workers or temporary staff. It can cover claims if an employee becomes injured or seriously ill as a result of working for you.

And, if you advise clients as part of your business, you should consider professional indemnity insurance. It can cover the claim if someone suffers a financial loss following your advice.

Additional covers

There’s more covers to think about, which can protect against all kinds of risks.

Personal accident insurance is one for tradespeople to consider, because you risk accidents and injuries. If you’re hurt, you could use the money paid out for things like lost income and medical bills.

If you have business premises, buildings insurance can protect the building for the amount it would cost to rebuild – with business contents insurance adding protection for items you own.

And plant and machinery insurance can provide protection whether you own it or hire it. Check out our business cover options to read more about the covers available through us.