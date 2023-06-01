How small businesses can be allies to the LGBTQ+ community

3-minute read

pride-flag.jpeg

During Pride Month, many businesses start to think about how to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

We’ve put together a guide to help you both demonstrate your support, and back that support up with tangible action.

Take a look at the five steps below to help your business become a true ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

1. Focus on allyship over profit

This is particularly important during Pride month, as many LGBTQ+ people have become wary of what is colloquially known as “rainbow capitalism”, where businesses start producing Pride-themed products while not actually supporting LGBTQ+ people.

In order for your efforts to be sincere, make sure that you back up any statements you make or products you produce with action.

2. Listen to LGBTQ+ voices

If you aren’t part of the LGBTQ+ community yourself, the best course of action is to listen to those who are – both when you’re planning any activity for Pride month and if you get any feedback during it.

Becoming a more inclusive business is not always easy, and you may find you make mis-steps along the way. The important thing to do then is to stay humble, admit your mistake, and change course to do better in future. Sincere apologies go a long way.

3. Show your support

While it’s important to make sure the bulk of your allyship efforts focuses on action, it’s also great for your LGBTQ+ customers and employees to know that you support them.

Whether that’s a sticker in your window or a badge on your website, demonstrating that you’re LGBTQ+ friendly will be reassuring for members of the community.

There will, however, be people who are unhappy that you’re supporting the LGBTQ+ community, and it’s important that you respond to them appropriately. If you’re seen to pander to those who are actively hostile to LGBTQ+ people, then your support will come off as insincere.

4. Consider your connections

It’s all very well you being LGBTQ+ friendly yourselves, but if you work with companies that are actively hostile to or discriminate against LGBTQ+ people, then you’re indirectly doing harm yourselves.

On the other side, could you stock or use more products from LGBTQ+ owned businesses? You could even consider partnering with them to co-create an item or experience.

Whether it’s selling cakes from an LGBTQ+ owned bakery or working with an LGBTQ+ owned events company for your next big bash, there are lots of options to put your money where your mouth is on LGBTQ+ allyship.

5. Keep it going all year round

Pride is an important moment in the year for LGBTQ+ people, but we still exist the other eleven months too. If you want to be a genuine ally to the LGBTQ+ community, make sure you take these actions into consideration year-round, not just during June.

Small business guides

Looking for self-employed insurance?

With Simply Business you can build a single self employed insurance policy combining the covers that are relevant to you. Whether it’s public liability insurance, professional indemnity or whatever else you need, we’ll run you a quick quote online, and let you decide if we’re a good fit.

Start your quote

Written by

Anna Delves

This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry-specific professionals who may better understand your business’s needs. Read our full disclaimer

This block is configured using JavaScript. A preview is not available in the editor.