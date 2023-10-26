Policy documents for business van insurance

Browse the documents below to find all the information you need about your business van insurance policy.

Important information

Simply Business Terms of Business Agreement

The terms of our contract with you. This includes important information such as details of fees and charges (for example making changes and cancellation), and your cancellation rights. It also explains how our auto-renew policy works and how to opt-out.

Download

Business van insurance policy documents

Aviva policy wording

Full terms and conditions of your van policy from Aviva. It explains in detail what’s covered, what isn’t covered, and any restrictions. It also explains what to do should you need to make a claim.

Download

Aviva insurance product information document

An overview of your van policy’s key areas of cover, limitations, and exclusions. For a more in-depth look, see the policy wording.

Download

Ageas policy wording

Full terms and conditions of your van policy from Ageas. It explains in detail what’s covered, what isn’t covered, and any restrictions. It also explains what to do should you need to make a claim.

Download

Ageas comprehensive cover product information document

An overview of your van policy’s key areas of cover, limitations, and exclusions. For a more in-depth look, see the policy wording.

Download

Ageas insurance third party fire and theft cover product information document

An overview of your van policy’s key areas of cover, limitations, and exclusions. For a more in-depth look, see the policy wording.

Download

Prestige Underwriting Services Ltd policy wording

Full terms and conditions of your van policy from Prestige Underwriting Services Ltd. It explains in detail what’s covered, what isn’t covered, and any restrictions. It also explains what to do should you need to make a claim.

Download

Prestige Underwriting Services Ltd insurance product information document

An overview of your van policy’s key areas of cover, limitations, and exclusions. For a more in-depth look, see the policy wording.

Download

Optional extras

RAC policy wording

Full terms and conditions of your RAC Breakdown Cover. It explains in detail what’s covered, what isn’t covered, and the restrictions. It also explains what to do should you need to make a claim.

Download

RAC insurance product information document

An overview of your RAC breakdown cover policy’s key areas of cover, limitations, and exclusions. For a more in-depth look, see the policy wording.

Download

