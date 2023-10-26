Policy documents for business van insurance
Browse the documents below to find all the information you need about your business van insurance policy.
Important information
Simply Business Terms of Business Agreement
The terms of our contract with you. This includes important information such as details of fees and charges (for example making changes and cancellation), and your cancellation rights. It also explains how our auto-renew policy works and how to opt-out.
Business van insurance policy documents
Aviva policy wording
Full terms and conditions of your van policy from Aviva. It explains in detail what’s covered, what isn’t covered, and any restrictions. It also explains what to do should you need to make a claim.
Aviva insurance product information document
An overview of your van policy’s key areas of cover, limitations, and exclusions. For a more in-depth look, see the policy wording.
Ageas policy wording
Full terms and conditions of your van policy from Ageas. It explains in detail what’s covered, what isn’t covered, and any restrictions. It also explains what to do should you need to make a claim.
Ageas comprehensive cover product information document
An overview of your van policy’s key areas of cover, limitations, and exclusions. For a more in-depth look, see the policy wording.
Ageas insurance third party fire and theft cover product information document
An overview of your van policy’s key areas of cover, limitations, and exclusions. For a more in-depth look, see the policy wording.
Prestige Underwriting Services Ltd policy wording
Full terms and conditions of your van policy from Prestige Underwriting Services Ltd. It explains in detail what’s covered, what isn’t covered, and any restrictions. It also explains what to do should you need to make a claim.
Prestige Underwriting Services Ltd insurance product information document
An overview of your van policy’s key areas of cover, limitations, and exclusions. For a more in-depth look, see the policy wording.
Optional extras
RAC policy wording
Full terms and conditions of your RAC Breakdown Cover. It explains in detail what’s covered, what isn’t covered, and the restrictions. It also explains what to do should you need to make a claim.
RAC insurance product information document
An overview of your RAC breakdown cover policy’s key areas of cover, limitations, and exclusions. For a more in-depth look, see the policy wording.
