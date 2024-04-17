Agile software design with CRC cards

At Simply Business, our engineering teams develop insuretech systems that enable our customers to get the right insurance product for their small business. We were looking to expand our product offerings in the US to include Business Owners Policy (BOP), which provides protection for business property and liability.

This presented a few software design challenges.

To implement BOP, our team needed to design a way of capturing additional risk factors for businesses seeking insurance, that determined the risks that the business is exposed to. These risk factors would be sourced from a third-party provider and be used to enrich the data we already held to provide insurance quotes for BOP.

We also wanted to design the system in a way that would support integration with additional third-party data providers in future.

The problem was, how could we design and store risk factors from third-party providers?