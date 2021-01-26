Demystifying class_eval and instance_eval in Ruby

Ruby gives you the ability to modify a class or an object on-the-fly. You may have seen examples of code written like the examples below.
Example 1:
instance_eval
person.instance_eval do
def name
@name.capitalize
end
end
Example 2:
class_eval
Person.class_eval do
def name
@name.capitalize
end
end
At first glance, the two blocks of code look very similar. But if you look closely, you’ll see that the first example is calling
instance_eval on
person, an instance of the class
Person. The second example is calling
class_eval on the actual
Person class.
So what is the difference, you might ask?
Let me illustrate.
Suppose we have the
Person class defined and have created two instances of
Person:
person1 and
person2.
class Person
def initialize(name)
@name = name
end
end
person1 = Person.new("bob")
person2 = Person.new("jane")
Now let’s apply this code:
person1.instance_eval do
def name
@name.capitalize
end
end
What happens when we call
person1.name? How about
person2.name?
If you guessed
person1.name returns “Bob”, then you are correct. But does
person2.name return “Jane”?
Let’s see:
irb(main):014:0> person1.name
=> "Bob"
irb(main):015:0> person2.name
=> NoMethodError (undefined method `name' for #<Person:0x00007f9beb9539c0 @name="jane">)
That’s right –
instance_eval only evaluates in the context of one object. Only the particular instance that
instance_eval is called on is injected with the name method. In this case,
person1 has access to the
name method, but not
person2.
Now you might be tempted to call
instance_eval on
person2, which will make the
name method accessible to
person2. But what happens if you have
person3 and
person4? It doesn’t make sense to duplicate code. We want to make sure that the method is shared by all objects of the
Person class.
If you guessed to use
class_eval, you’re right.
class_eval defines an instance method for the class, so that all instances of that class have access to the method. Let’s see:
Person.class_eval do
def name
@name.capitalize
end
end
irb(main):042:0> person1.name
=> "Bob"
irb(main):043:0> person2.name
=> "Jane"
irb(main):044:0> person3 = Person.new("Susan")
=> #<Person:0x00007f9bef866ef0 @name="Susan">
irb(main):045:0> person3.name
=> "Susan"
irb(main):046:0> person4 = Person.new("Mike")
=> #<Person:0x00007f9beb9009a0 @name="Mike">
irb(main):047:0> person4.name
=> "Mike"
All instances of the
Person class, new and old, can now call
name. Defining a method with
class_eval is syntactically the same as defining it in the actual class.
Person.class_eval do
def name
@name.capitalize
end
end
is exactly equivalent to:
class Person
def name
@name.capitalize
end
end
I hope this has helped your understanding of Ruby’s
instance_eval and
class_eval methods. Just remember that you can only call
instance_eval on an object of a class and
class_eval on a class. The instance_eval method defines a method for one object only, whereas the class_eval method defines it for ALL objects or instances of a class.
