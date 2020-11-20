Simply Business’ Tech Marketing Lead – Julia Studholme, caught up with our BizOps Manager – David Vered, as he explains how our IT operations moved Simply Business’ 700-strong team of people to fully-remote working in under 24 hours. During the conversation, David discusses the challenges the team faced, the technology behind our success, the importance of team work and whether the team would do things differently if ever faced with a similar situation in future.

David explained … “Simply Business has been embracing smarter working practices for over a decade, so the adjustment to being fully remote has been relatively straightforward for us. Our teams have the equipment and support they need to make working from home as easy as possible for our people at Simply Business.”

However, when we were faced with moving the entire company to fully-remote working at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic – that brought about its own set of challenges.

Video: Going remote in 24 hours (duration: 27 minutes)

