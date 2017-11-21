Block a specific gem version in your Gemfile in Bundler

If you ever want to exclude or block a specific version of a gem in Bundler, you can.

The syntax for excluding a particular gem version in bundler is super simple:

gem 'gemname', '!= 1.0.1'

This is most useful if you have a gem version that is broken and you want to exclude it, but don’t want to exclude all upgrades. A typical Gemfile using this might look like:

gem 'gemname', ['~> 1.0', '!= 1.0.1']

This will allow any versions of gemname in the 1.x.x series, except for 1.0.1 .

When the maintainers of gemname incorporate a fix (hopefully based on your pull request and release gemname 1.0.2 , you can quickly update your Gemfile.lock by running bundle update gemname . It will automatically stop the upgrade until there is a version after 1.0.1 .

Here’s the code in Bundler that defines the DSL in lib/bundler/version_ranges.rb in version 1.16 :

ranges = requirement.requirements.map do |op, v| case op when "=" then ReqR.new(ReqR::Endpoint.new(v, true), ReqR::Endpoint.new(v, true)) when "!=" then NEq.new(v) when ">=" then ReqR.new(ReqR::Endpoint.new(v, true), ReqR::Endpoint.new(ReqR::INFINITY, false)) when ">" then ReqR.new(ReqR::Endpoint.new(v, false), ReqR::Endpoint.new(ReqR::INFINITY, false)) when "<" then ReqR.new(ReqR::Endpoint.new(ReqR::ZERO, true), ReqR::Endpoint.new(v, false)) when "<=" then ReqR.new(ReqR::Endpoint.new(ReqR::ZERO, true), ReqR::Endpoint.new(v, true)) when "~>" then ReqR.new(ReqR::Endpoint.new(v, true), ReqR::Endpoint.new(v.bump, false)) else raise "unknown version op #{op} in requirement #{requirement}" end end.uniq

This feature is undocumented in bundler, so thought it worth highlighting briefly.