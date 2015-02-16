Tech + Analysis: Looker case study video

Simply Business has been featured on the Looker website for our use of their product to analyse customer data! Looker is a next-generation business intelligence tool that allows us to quickly and easily visualise data from our event capture platform. This helps us to analyse the success of our various marketing initiatives, get insight into customer behaviour, and inform various product and operational decisions.

Check out a video of our Director of Data Science, Stewart Duncan, talking about some specific use cases here: http://try.looker.com/resources/simply-business-on-looker