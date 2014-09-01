Hosting Codebar workshop!

We’re excited to announce that Simply Business will be hosting the upcoming Codebar workshop on the 3rd of September! We’ll be providing our office as space for them to host a coding workshop, and participating as coaches during the workshop as well.

Codebar is an incredible organisation that provides coding workshops and education to groups that are traditionally underrepresented in technology and computing, and we’re very proud to be partnering with them.

We’ll be posting a recap of how the night’s event went later this week!