Codebar Workshop Recap

1-minute read

As previously mentioned, Simply Business hosted a workshop for Codebar on Wednesday evening!

Several of our developers served as coaches, and it was a great opportunity for us to exercise teaching skills as well as meet a variety of people, have interesting conversations, tap into a wider tech community, and consume an absurd amount of pizza.

Check out some images below of learning-in-progress…

codebar-work
codebar-work-2

Looking forward to hosting them again and continuing to support such a great cause! Check out their website at codebar.io for more details about the organisation.

codebar-work-3

Ready to start your career at Simply Business?

Want to know more about what it’s like to work in tech at Simply Business? Read about our approach to tech, then check out our current vacancies.

Find out more

Written by

Simply Business Editorial Team

This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry-specific professionals who may better understand your business’s needs. Read our full disclaimer

This block is configured using JavaScript. A preview is not available in the editor.