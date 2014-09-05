Codebar Workshop Recap

As previously mentioned, Simply Business hosted a workshop for Codebar on Wednesday evening!
Several of our developers served as coaches, and it was a great opportunity for us to exercise teaching skills as well as meet a variety of people, have interesting conversations, tap into a wider tech community, and consume an absurd amount of pizza.
Check out some images below of learning-in-progress…
Looking forward to hosting them again and continuing to support such a great cause! Check out their website at codebar.io for more details about the organisation.
Ready to start your career at Simply Business?
Want to know more about what it’s like to work in tech at Simply Business? Read about our approach to tech, then check out our current vacancies.
This block is configured using JavaScript. A preview is not available in the editor.