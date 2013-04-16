Mongosis Updates – 16.04.13

It has been a while since our last update, so here is what we have been up to lately with Mongosis, our component for integrating MongoDB and Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services.
Version 1.5
- Enhanced the collection editor so that it functions when it is enclosed in a sequence, for or foreach container.
Version 1.6
- Improved handling of BSON ObjectId and BSON Symbol data types.
Version 1.7
- Added ability to ignore or redirect rows that fail during processing. Fixed bug that resulted in an exception when initially adding the mongosis data source to the data flow component
Mongosis is open source on GitHub and we’re actively encourging members in the community to fork it and improve it!
