Mongosis Updates – 17.09.12

Over the past few months we’ve been making some updates to Mongosis; our component for integrating MongoDB and Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services.

Here’s a quick summary of the recent changes:

Version 1.1

We added the ability to read data from the slave node of a MongoDB replica set.

Version 1.2

We added support for the ‘_id’ field.

Version 1.3

We greatly improved the accuracy of the field type detection. In previous versions the fields were deduced only from the first record, and any null values would default to ‘String’. This caused problems particularly with date fields. Mongosis now looks for a non-null record in each column in order to infer the data type.

Version 1.4 [UPDATE 20/09/12]

Added support for String to Integer conversion between input and output columns.

Mongosis is open-source on GitHub and we’re actively encouraging members in the community to fork it and improve it.