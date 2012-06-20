Announcing Mongosis

Initially developed as part of our own analytics solution, we’re pleased to say that we’ve released Mongosis, a set of custom components for integrating MongoDB and Microsoft SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Developed in C#, Mongosis provides a means to read data from MongoDB within SSIS via custom data source and connection manager components. Available collection fields are automatically detected and added as output fields ready to be piped in to any of the standard SSIS destination components. At the time of writing, there is no facility to write to a MongoDB collection via a custom destination component, but we’ve open sourced the project so feel free to fork the project and get involved or let us know you’re interested.

If you’d like to get stuck in and use Mongosis within SSIS immediately, the ready-to-use DLL is available here:

Please see the Mongosis [project page for a guide and info.