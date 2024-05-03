Cancel your policy
Sorry you’re thinking of leaving us. Before you go, we want to make sure you’ve considered a few important details to keep you and your business protected.
You don’t need to cancel to make a change
You can update your policy without cancelling if:
- you need to change your cover – for example, if you want to add legal cover or you’ve taken on new staff
- something has changed for your business – for example, if you’ve moved premises or changed legal structure
- you want to manage your renewal options
Send us a message to tell us what’s changed and we’ll update your policy. Or you can give us a call on 0333 014 6683 (Mon-Wed 9am-5.30pm, Thu 9.30am-5.30pm, Fri 9am-5.30pm, Sat 9am-2pm).
Cancelling your policy will immediately end your cover
If you cancel, you could lose important protection for you and your business, and you might no longer be able to claim on your insurance if someone makes a new claim against you – even for something that happened before your policy end date.
Protection you could lose if you cancel – Covid-19 update
|Public and product liability
|You may not be protected if someone claims for injury or property damage because of your business.
Cancelling due to Covid-19?
Even if you’re closed to the public, if you cancel your cover, you won’t be protected for things like selling online, food poisoning if you’re doing takeaways, or someone being injured on an unfinished project.
|Employers’ liability
|You may not be protected if someone is injured or becomes ill as a result of working for you – this cover is required by law if you have people working for you, no matter where they do the work.
Cancelling due to Covid-19?
Even if your employees are furloughed (being kept on with no work to do), working remotely or only delivering your products, if you cancel your cover, you could be fined up to £2,500 a day for each employee
|Professional indemnity
|You may not be protected if you give faulty advice, services or designs that cause a client to lose money – you need this cover in place when someone makes a claim against you, not just when you do the work that results in the claim.
Cancelling due to Covid-19?
If you cancel your policy now and someone makes a claim because of your previous work, you may not be covered.
|Business interruption
|You may not be protected if there’s an event, like a fire or a flood, that causes damage to your premises and forces you to stop trading for a while – it covers loss of income, and sometimes expenses from setting up elsewhere temporarily.
Cancelling due to Covid-19?
Even if you’re only doing an online, delivery or takeaway service, if you cancel your cover, you won’t be protected from events that damage your premises and stop you trading altogether.
|Contents, stock, business equipment and tools
|You may not be protected if things like your equipment, furniture, stock, hand tools or power tools kept in your premises are stolen, damaged or lost.
Cancelling due to Covid-19?
Even if your business has temporarily closed down, if you cancel your cover, your tools, equipment and stock in your premises won’t be protected – for example, if there’s a break-in, fire, or a burst pipe that causes water damage
|Buildings, fixtures and fittings
|You may not be protected if your business premises are damaged or destroyed, whether you’re responsible for just the fixtures and fittings or the building too.
Cancelling due to Covid-19?
Even if you’re not working from your premises right now, if you cancel your cover, you won’t be protected if there’s a disaster like a fire, flood or storm that causes damage to things like your worktops, integrated units, or the building itself.
Change your cover
If something has changed, choose different covers or update your policy.
Cancel your cover
If you’re sure you don’t want to stay covered, cancel your policy.
Coronavirus business support
Get free resources to support your business through the pandemic.