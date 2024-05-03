Public and product liability You may not be protected if someone claims for injury or property damage because of your business.



Cancelling due to Covid-19?

Even if you’re closed to the public, if you cancel your cover, you won’t be protected for things like selling online, food poisoning if you’re doing takeaways, or someone being injured on an unfinished project.

Employers’ liability You may not be protected if someone is injured or becomes ill as a result of working for you – this cover is required by law if you have people working for you, no matter where they do the work.



Cancelling due to Covid-19?

Even if your employees are furloughed (being kept on with no work to do), working remotely or only delivering your products, if you cancel your cover, you could be fined up to £2,500 a day for each employee

Professional indemnity You may not be protected if you give faulty advice, services or designs that cause a client to lose money – you need this cover in place when someone makes a claim against you, not just when you do the work that results in the claim.



Cancelling due to Covid-19?

If you cancel your policy now and someone makes a claim because of your previous work, you may not be covered.

Business interruption You may not be protected if there’s an event, like a fire or a flood, that causes damage to your premises and forces you to stop trading for a while – it covers loss of income, and sometimes expenses from setting up elsewhere temporarily.



Cancelling due to Covid-19?

Even if you’re only doing an online, delivery or takeaway service, if you cancel your cover, you won’t be protected from events that damage your premises and stop you trading altogether.

Contents, stock, business equipment and tools You may not be protected if things like your equipment, furniture, stock, hand tools or power tools kept in your premises are stolen, damaged or lost.



Cancelling due to Covid-19?

Even if your business has temporarily closed down, if you cancel your cover, your tools, equipment and stock in your premises won’t be protected – for example, if there’s a break-in, fire, or a burst pipe that causes water damage